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CDP FRAMEWORK LOAN II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 500,000,000
Services : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2010 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB-CDP: EUR 500 million framework loan for infrastructure investment

Summary sheet

Release date
9 November 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2010
20100550
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CDP Framework Loan II

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. (CDP)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 500 million.
EIB finance will cover up to 50% of total sub-project cost for each allocation.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan facility to finance various investment schemes including civil works, facilities and equipment, networks for the provision and distribution of public services and land reclamation works, promoted by owners, managers and concessionaires of public infrastructure.

The proposed operation is intended to provide CDP with part of the funding required to develop its ”Gestione Ordinaria”. The underlying sub-projects to be included are various forms of investment schemes, including also PPP arrangements for public infrastructure. The Bank will fund corporate as well as project finance deals.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Sub-projects undertaken with the proceeds of EIB funds shall comply with the applicable EU and national legislation.

Contracts for the implementation of the sub-projects undertaken have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU and national legislation.

Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB-CDP: EUR 500 million framework loan for infrastructure investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB-CDP: EUR 500 million framework loan for infrastructure investment
Other links

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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