CDP Framework Loan II

Summary sheet
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. (CDP)
Framework loan facility to finance various investment schemes including civil works, facilities and equipment, networks for the provision and distribution of public services and land reclamation works, promoted by owners, managers and concessionaires of public infrastructure.
The proposed operation is intended to provide CDP with part of the funding required to develop its ”Gestione Ordinaria”. The underlying sub-projects to be included are various forms of investment schemes, including also PPP arrangements for public infrastructure. The Bank will fund corporate as well as project finance deals.
Sub-projects undertaken with the proceeds of EIB funds shall comply with the applicable EU and national legislation.
Contracts for the implementation of the sub-projects undertaken have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU and national legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.