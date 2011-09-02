AUTOVIA A66 BENAVENTE - ZAMORA PPP

Summary sheet
Ministerio de Fomento
Financing of a 30- years DBFO long-term concession for construction and operation of a 49 km free-toll expressway between Benavente and Zamora.
The motorway will complete the A-66 North-South motorway – the so-called Silver Expressway – connecting Andalucía and Extremadura with Galicia, Asturias and Cantabria. The road is part of the Spanish Trans-european road network and will be procured as a Public-Private-Partnership with payments by the promoter to the concessionaire based on the availability of the infrastructure.
The project was included in the “Plan for Transport Infrastructures 2000-2007”, approved before the entry into force of SEA Directive (2001/42/EC). It falls under Annex I of EIA Directive. The project may impact 3 Natura 2000 sites: (ES4190146, ES0000207, ES0000004) and protected species. Compliance with EU SEA (2001/42/EC), EIA (85/337/EEC, as amended), Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) will be verified during appraisal.
The project will be procured through an international open process with publication in the OJEU. The procurement notice for the PPP concession has not yet been published in the OJEU. These procedures along with compliance on Directive 2004/18/EC will be verified in detail during appraisal.
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