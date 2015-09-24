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WIND FARM GULF OF SUEZ

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 115,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 115,000,000
Energy : € 115,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/03/2017 : € 115,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARM GULF OF SUEZ - ESIA Study - 1,000 MW Wind Farms at the Gulf of Suez
Related public register
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND FARM GULF OF SUEZ
Related press
Egypt: Strong EIB commitment in support of renewable energy: new EUR 115 million financing for a windfarm

Summary sheet

Release date
24 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/03/2017
20100544
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WIND FARM GULF OF SUEZ
NEW & RENEWABLE ENERGY AUTHORITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 115 million
EUR 334 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 200 MWe windfarm on the Red Sea coast - at the Gulf of Suez - to supply the national grid

This renewable energy project is expected to make a significant contribution to both EU and country priorities, in particular with regard to climate action objectives. The project is fully in line with the strategic objectives set for the Bank's external mandate for the Southern Neighbourhood region since it will contribute to reducing the growing electricity supply gap in Egypt using sustainable wind energy resources. The project also directly supports the objectives of the Government of Egypt, which aims to reach a wind energy share of total energy generation of 12% by 2020 under its power sector development strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project were located within the EU it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. A Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) was conducted for the larger region in 2011 ("1000 MW wind farm") covering an area of about 200 km². Based on the SEA, the competent authority has screened the project in and decided that a preliminary impact assessment or "Form B" is required. As the "Form B" is less comprehensive than a full EIA, the Bank will conduct a gap-analysis with respect to its environmental and social standards and decide on complementary measures as required.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARM GULF OF SUEZ - ESIA Study - 1,000 MW Wind Farms at the Gulf of Suez
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND FARM GULF OF SUEZ
Other links
Related press
Egypt: Strong EIB commitment in support of renewable energy: new EUR 115 million financing for a windfarm

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARM GULF OF SUEZ - ESIA Study - 1,000 MW Wind Farms at the Gulf of Suez
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64059502
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100544
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND FARM GULF OF SUEZ
Publication Date
5 Feb 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64568986
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100544
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARM GULF OF SUEZ - ESIA Study - 1,000 MW Wind Farms at the Gulf of Suez
Related public register
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND FARM GULF OF SUEZ
Other links
Summary sheet
WIND FARM GULF OF SUEZ
Data sheet
WIND FARM GULF OF SUEZ
Related press
Egypt: Strong EIB commitment in support of renewable energy: new EUR 115 million financing for a windfarm

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Egypt: Strong EIB commitment in support of renewable energy: new EUR 115 million financing for a windfarm
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIND FARM GULF OF SUEZ - ESIA Study - 1,000 MW Wind Farms at the Gulf of Suez
Related public register
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND FARM GULF OF SUEZ

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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