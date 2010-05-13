AZ Maria Middelares Hospital Ghent

Summary sheet
vzw AZ Maria Middelares
Financing of the construction of a new hospital building on the existing site in Ghent.
By merging the services on one single site, the project will lead to the reorganisation of service delivery, of logistics and to an improvement of the general functioning of the hospital. Unit-cost reductions, shorter patients’ stays, greater comfort are expected results of the operation.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the Project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. During appraisal, the Bank’s services will examine the environmental implications of the new hospital project and verify the screening decision of the Competent Authority and whether an EIA is required.
The Promoter is required to respect national and EU legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement and the Bank requires that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the Project have been, or will be, tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The Project’s procurement strategy will be examined during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.