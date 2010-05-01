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VW SUPPLY CHAIN LATAM (ARGENTINA)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 76,389,500
Countries
Sector(s)
Argentina : € 76,389,500
Industry : € 76,389,500
Signature date(s)
13/10/2011 : € 76,389,500
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related press
Argentina: EIB finance for VW Argentina

Summary sheet

Release date
18 November 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/10/2011
20100501
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VW Supply Chain LatAm

Volkswagen Argentina SA

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 140 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter’s refurbishing, modernisation and expansion activities in its existing plant for the manufacturing of gearboxes in Córdoba, Argentina, to support the increasing demand of its small/medium segment vehicles in the Latin American market that are assembled in its plants in the region (mainly Brazil and Argentina).

Contributing to i) support of EU presence in Latin America, ii) the increase of FDI and transfer of technology and know-how in Argentina and iii) the economic development of Argentina through employment and exports.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to follow the appropriate EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices, subject to local conditions. The Bank’s services will, however, clarify the possible need for an EIA during the appraisal, subject to local conditions and the procedures followed by the Argentinean authorities in this case. Due attention will be paid to the social aspects of the project, in particular to the network of local suppliers and the indirect involvement of a large number of people in the component and service provision for the project.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify the details during the project’s due diligence.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related press
Argentina: EIB finance for VW Argentina

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Argentina: EIB finance for VW Argentina
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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