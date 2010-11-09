Gruppo Fiat R&D II

Summary sheet
Fiat S.p.A.
The project concerns the promoter’s RDI investments related to improving the fuel efficiency of passenger cars and more specifically focuses on the RDI activities carried out by the Vehicles sector, and focusing on vehicle’s body and architecture.
The project aims at improving the Promoter vehicles’ fuel efficiency with a positive impact on CO2 emissions.
The project concerns research and engineering activities that will be carried out within existing facilities already authorised. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) should therefore not be required by the EIA Directive 85/337, amended by 97/11/EC and by 2003/35/EC. The project however might also include capital expenditures related to the R&D activities. It will be clarified during the project’s appraisal whether these investments concern test benches for engines, which fall in Annex II of the EIA Directive, along with any other environmental issue.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
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