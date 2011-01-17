REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK- SKANETRAFIKEN

Summary sheet
Skånetrafiken
Acquisition of train-sets for passenger services.
The train-sets are destined to provide additional capacity for the expanding transport in the region and also to replace older trains. The project will promote sustainable transport, as the new train-sets are expected to attract current road users and therefore result in a reduction of pollution levels. Due to higher technical standards, the new train-sets are also expected to improve safety for passengers.
The project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 85/337/EC, as amended by Directives 1997/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list.
As the promoter is owned by public authorities, it is obliged to follow Swedish and EU legislation regarding public procurement.
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