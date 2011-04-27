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PUESPOEK WIND POWER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 140,000,000
Energy : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/01/2012 : € 35,000,000
10/10/2011 : € 35,000,000
5/07/2013 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Mönchhof - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Andau / Halbturn - DE
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUESPOEK WIND POWER
Related public register
17/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PUESPOEK WIND POWER

Summary sheet

Release date
27 April 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/10/2011
20100481
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PK Wind Power

The project promoter is a small family-owned company, experienced in the development and operation of on-shore wind farms in Austria.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 135 million
Up to EUR 280 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of wind parks for a total capacity of 162 MW at two locations in the region of Burgenland (Mönchhof and Halbturn).

The project supports EU and national renewable energy objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All wind farms proposed fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 84/337/EEC (as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC). Here, they have all been screened-in during and undergone an EIA process. The EIA process, environmental impacts of all wind farms on Natura 2000 zones in their vicinity and potential cumulative impacts with other wind projects shall meet EIB environmental and social guidelines.

The promoter is not subject to public procurement procedures as it is neither a public undertaking nor does it enjoy special or exclusive rights in the sense of the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC.

Related documents
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUESPOEK WIND POWER
17/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PUESPOEK WIND POWER
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Mönchhof - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Andau / Halbturn - DE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUESPOEK WIND POWER
Publication Date
8 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65119325
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100481
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PUESPOEK WIND POWER
Publication Date
17 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65133720
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100481
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUESPOEK WIND POWER
Related public register
17/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PUESPOEK WIND POWER
Other links
Summary sheet
PK Wind Power
Data sheet
PUESPOEK WIND POWER
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Mönchhof - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Andau / Halbturn - DE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications