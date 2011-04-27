PUESPOEK WIND POWER

Summary sheet
The project promoter is a small family-owned company, experienced in the development and operation of on-shore wind farms in Austria.
The project concerns the construction of wind parks for a total capacity of 162 MW at two locations in the region of Burgenland (Mönchhof and Halbturn).
The project supports EU and national renewable energy objectives.
All wind farms proposed fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 84/337/EEC (as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC). Here, they have all been screened-in during and undergone an EIA process. The EIA process, environmental impacts of all wind farms on Natura 2000 zones in their vicinity and potential cumulative impacts with other wind projects shall meet EIB environmental and social guidelines.
The promoter is not subject to public procurement procedures as it is neither a public undertaking nor does it enjoy special or exclusive rights in the sense of the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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