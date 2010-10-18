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HYDRO POWER IN STYRIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 80,000,000
Energy : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/05/2011 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE

Summary sheet

Release date
18 October 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/05/2011
20100480
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Hydro Power in Styria

Energie Steiermark AG

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 80 million.
Up to EUR 162 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction and operation of two 19 MW hydro schemes (KW Gössendorf and KW Kalsdorf) on the river Mur in the region of Styria.

The project supports national and EU renewable energy objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An EIA has been performed for both plants. The promoter has provided the Bank with a copy of the Non Technical Summary and the Environmental Permit. In line with the Bank's guidelines, details of the Environmental Impact Assessment, including adequacy of proposed mitigation, compensation and environmental monitoring will be assessed, as well as the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with environmental and biodiversity regulations.

The promoter has confirmed to comply with the EU procurement Directives, including publication in the Official Journal. Details of the procedures applied by the promoter will be reviewed during the appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications