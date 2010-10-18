Hydro Power in Styria

Summary sheet
Energie Steiermark AG
The project consists of the construction and operation of two 19 MW hydro schemes (KW Gössendorf and KW Kalsdorf) on the river Mur in the region of Styria.
The project supports national and EU renewable energy objectives.
An EIA has been performed for both plants. The promoter has provided the Bank with a copy of the Non Technical Summary and the Environmental Permit. In line with the Bank's guidelines, details of the Environmental Impact Assessment, including adequacy of proposed mitigation, compensation and environmental monitoring will be assessed, as well as the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with environmental and biodiversity regulations.
The promoter has confirmed to comply with the EU procurement Directives, including publication in the Official Journal. Details of the procedures applied by the promoter will be reviewed during the appraisal.
Disclaimer
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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