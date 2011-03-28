Summary sheet
University College Dublin
The proposed project will finance the first and second phase of construction of the new Science Centre, refurbishment and new construction of student residences, construction of a new Science Link building and construction of the new School of Law buildings at the Belfield campus of University College Dublin (UCD).
The project will improve the quantity and quality of Irish higher education and research and thus contribute to human capital formation and research, development and innovation capabilities in Ireland. The aim is to make the Belfield campus more compact and concentrate related activities in buildings next to each other. The aim also is to separate teaching and research activities more clearly from boarding and other leisure time activities.
Universities are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC amended by Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), however if it is an urban development, Annex II/III of the EIA could apply. The Bank’s services will verify the EIA screening decision of the Competent Authority during appraisal.
The promoter is required to respect national and European procurement legislation. The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered, or will be tendered, in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement issues will be studied during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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