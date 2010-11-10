Gestamp Group RDI and Convergence

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Corporación Gestamp S.L.
The project consists of two parts: (a) Investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) in the field of metal stamping (hot/cold), hydroforming, welding and roll forming for automotive applications. The project’s RDI activities are located in Spain and Germany. (b) Investments in technology implementation in production plants in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia and Turkey.
The project’s activities aim at further improving the fuel efficiency and safety of vehicles. In addition, the project comprises investments for enhanced productivity and energy efficiency in the promoter’s production plants.
The innovation and product development – related part of the project concerns activities that will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised. An EIA is therefore not required by EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The capital expenditures comprised by the project in the Convergence Regions will cover activities that are not expected to have a negative impact on the environment. However, the Bank’s services will verify the details and whether an EIA is required during the project’s due diligence.
The promoter is a private company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.
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