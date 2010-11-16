ROCADE L2 MARSEILLE (A507)

The L2 ring road was included in the Development and Urban Planning Master Plan for the Marseille conurbation before the application of Directive 2001/42/EC on the strategic environmental assessment. The project falls within the categories listed in Annex I to Directive 97/11/EC and has therefore been subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with French administrative procedures, which fully incorporate Community legislation.

The EIA procedure was launched in the context of the process concerning the Declaration of Public Utility (DUP), which was obtained on 16/11/2010 for L2 North and 31/12/1992 for L2 East. Environmental support measures were advocated and their implementation will be examined as part of the project appraisal.