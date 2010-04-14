Rural Development Co-Financing I

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Ministry of Rural Development, Hungary
The proposed project will support the implementation of specific, long-term orientated measures identified by Hungary’s New Rural Development Programme for the 2007-2013 programming period and will focus on improving the competitiveness of the agricultural sector by supporting small-scale rural and agricultural infrastructure.
The project will generate economic benefits in terms of employment, rural development and support to SMEs. The project will contribute to EU policy objectives in the fields of climate change, biodiversity protection and soil management. As the schemes are spread out in the country, the project will also support development in less-developed regions.
Certain activities may require an EIA subject to judgment of competent authority, in accordance with Annex II of EIA Directive (85/337/EEC). Where an action may affect a Natura 2000 site (designated according to Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC / Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank requires the promoter to follow the directives’ procedures as transposed into national law and to complete Forms A or B as appropriate.
The promoter is a public entity and therefore subject to procurement procedures which must comply with directive 2004/18/EG.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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