Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 400,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/11/2012 : € 100,000,000
20/06/2011 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING I
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 735 million for priority projects co-financed with EU Funds

Summary sheet

Release date
11 October 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/06/2011
20100414
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Rural Development Co-Financing I

Ministry of Rural Development, Hungary

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million.
EUR 4.7 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project will support the implementation of specific, long-term orientated measures identified by Hungary’s New Rural Development Programme for the 2007-2013 programming period and will focus on improving the competitiveness of the agricultural sector by supporting small-scale rural and agricultural infrastructure.

The project will generate economic benefits in terms of employment, rural development and support to SMEs. The project will contribute to EU policy objectives in the fields of climate change, biodiversity protection and soil management. As the schemes are spread out in the country, the project will also support development in less-developed regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Certain activities may require an EIA subject to judgment of competent authority, in accordance with Annex II of EIA Directive (85/337/EEC). Where an action may affect a Natura 2000 site (designated according to Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC / Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank requires the promoter to follow the directives’ procedures as transposed into national law and to complete Forms A or B as appropriate.

The promoter is a public entity and therefore subject to procurement procedures which must comply with directive 2004/18/EG.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING I
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 735 million for priority projects co-financed with EU Funds

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING I
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
39648288
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100414
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING I
Other links
Summary sheet
Rural Development Co-Financing I
Data sheet
RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING I
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 735 million for priority projects co-financed with EU Funds

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 735 million for priority projects co-financed with EU Funds
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING I

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications