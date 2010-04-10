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COHESION FUND FRAMEWORK LOAN II (HU)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 770,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 770,000,000
Industry : € 40,810,000
Solid waste : € 81,620,000
Composite infrastructure : € 92,400,000
Transport : € 269,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 285,670,000
Signature date(s)
20/06/2011 : € 15,900,000
16/11/2012 : € 24,910,000
20/06/2011 : € 31,800,000
20/06/2011 : € 36,000,000
16/11/2012 : € 49,820,000
16/11/2012 : € 56,400,000
20/06/2011 : € 105,000,000
20/06/2011 : € 111,300,000
16/11/2012 : € 164,500,000
16/11/2012 : € 174,370,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COHESION FUND FRAMEWORK LOAN II (HU)
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 735 million for priority projects co-financed with EU Funds
Related press
Hungary: EIB commits EUR 400 million to cohesion projects; signs two new deals under the Juncker Plan
Related sub-project
BUDAPEST-ESZTERGOM RAILWAY RECONSTR I
Related sub-project
ZAHONY RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
7 September 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/06/2011
20100410
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Cohesion Fund Framework Loan II

Republic of Hungary represented by the National Development Agency

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 770 million.
EUR 6 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan will provide financing for the Operational Programmes (OP) Transport and Energy & Environment within Hungary’s National Strategic Reference Framework for the EU programming period 2007-2013, complementing EU grants and national resources.

The proposed operation will complement EU grants support. It will contribute to the implementation of eligible investments in the fields of transport, environment and energy, which are expected to foster Hungarian economic and social development, compliance with EU environment directives and further integration within the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project, being a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as Framework Loan/Structural Programme Loan, will have a number of effects on the environment, including reduction of pollution, reduced use of energy, increase of safety, improved water and wastewater services. The EIB will require from the promoter to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU directives, including SEA, EIA, Habitats, Birds Directives, as transposed in the national law.

The promoter as a public administration entity is required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC), including the publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in the national legislation and in line with the general rules and principles of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COHESION FUND FRAMEWORK LOAN II (HU)
Related projects
Related sub-project
BUDAPEST-ESZTERGOM RAILWAY RECONSTR I
Related sub-project
ZAHONY RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 735 million for priority projects co-financed with EU Funds
Related press
Hungary: EIB commits EUR 400 million to cohesion projects; signs two new deals under the Juncker Plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COHESION FUND FRAMEWORK LOAN II (HU)
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
39183340
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100410
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Solid waste
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COHESION FUND FRAMEWORK LOAN II (HU)
Other links
Summary sheet
Cohesion Fund Framework Loan II
Data sheet
COHESION FUND FRAMEWORK LOAN II (HU)
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 735 million for priority projects co-financed with EU Funds
Related press
Hungary: EIB commits EUR 400 million to cohesion projects; signs two new deals under the Juncker Plan
Related sub-project
BUDAPEST-ESZTERGOM RAILWAY RECONSTR I
Related sub-project
ZAHONY RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 735 million for priority projects co-financed with EU Funds
Related press
Hungary: EIB commits EUR 400 million to cohesion projects; signs two new deals under the Juncker Plan
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COHESION FUND FRAMEWORK LOAN II (HU)
Related sub-project
BUDAPEST-ESZTERGOM RAILWAY RECONSTR I
Related sub-project
ZAHONY RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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