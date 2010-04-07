NOTTINGHAM EXPRESS TRANSIT PHASE 2

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Nottingham City Council
Extension to Nottingham's existing urban light rail network, through the addition of two new lines serving the western and southwestern areas of the city. The two new tram routes will link densely populated urban areas and key commercial districts to the city centre. The project is being procured as a 23-year DBFOM (Design-Build-Finance-Operate & Maintain) concession, which will include taking over the existing NET Line One route, which has been successfully operating since 2004.
Reducing road congestion and supporting economic growth and regeneration in the Greater Nottingham area.
Urban tramway projects fall under Annex II of the EU Directive 85/337/EEC as amended and therefore competent authorities decide on the requirement of an EIA. In this case the competent authority decided that an EIA is required. The project is contributing to reduce reliance on private cars and the negative impact of transport on the environment, thus contributing to climate change objectives. These details along with compliance with EU Birds and Habitat Directives will be examined during the project appraisal.
The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures (namely, Directive 2004/18/EC) including publication in the EU Official Journal. Project components financed by the Bank will be/have been tendered in accordance with the Public Contracts Regulations 2006 which implement the Directive in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Under these circumstances, the procurement procedures applied by the Promoter are suitable for the project and acceptable to the Bank. The project will be procured as a PPP, through a negotiated procedure with two bidders after a prequalification procedure. Appraisal will give extra attention to risks and risk transfers. Full details will be checked at appraisal stage.
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