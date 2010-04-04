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PHOTOVOLTAIQUE LANGUEDOC-ROUSSILLON

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/05/2011 : € 100,000,000
27/04/2011 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
France: The Languedoc-Roussillon Region and the EIB launch a large-scale photovoltaic programme

Summary sheet

Release date
7 October 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/04/2011
20100404
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Photovoltaïque Languedoc-Roussillon

Région Languedoc-Roussillon (Région)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million.
EUR 400 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to support the regional photovoltaic (PV) programme of the Languedoc-Roussillon Région for the period of 2011-2014.

The project is part of the Région’s overall strategy to combat climate change and pursue sustainable development through PV energy generation that will replace fossil fuel-fired generation hence reduce the associated emissions of CO2, NOx and SO2.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation aims to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that contribute to mitigate climate. Due to their technical characteristics, the schemes to be proposed for allocation are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of financial intermediaries to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

The final beneficiaries will be public or private companies. The Bank will review the systems and procedures applied by the borrowers during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Other links
Related press
France: The Languedoc-Roussillon Region and the EIB launch a large-scale photovoltaic programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: The Languedoc-Roussillon Region and the EIB launch a large-scale photovoltaic programme
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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