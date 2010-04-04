PHOTOVOLTAIQUE LANGUEDOC-ROUSSILLON

Summary sheet
Région Languedoc-Roussillon (Région)
Framework loan to support the regional photovoltaic (PV) programme of the Languedoc-Roussillon Région for the period of 2011-2014.
The project is part of the Région’s overall strategy to combat climate change and pursue sustainable development through PV energy generation that will replace fossil fuel-fired generation hence reduce the associated emissions of CO2, NOx and SO2.
This operation aims to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that contribute to mitigate climate. Due to their technical characteristics, the schemes to be proposed for allocation are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of financial intermediaries to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.
The final beneficiaries will be public or private companies. The Bank will review the systems and procedures applied by the borrowers during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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