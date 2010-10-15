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AU OPTRONICS LCD PRODUCTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 80,000,000
Industry : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/07/2011 : € 80,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
15 October 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/07/2011
20100378
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LCD Production

Private Company

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
To be kept within standard EIB limits for financing.
To be determined during the appraisal.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new manufacturing plant for electronics product and component assembly in Slovakia.

Construction of a new electronics product production line in a convergence region to meet demand from customers in Europe.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

TV Assembly facilities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of EU Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC, 2003/35/EC and 2009/31/EC, and therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project could be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to Industrial estate development projects. The Bank’s services will verify the EIA screening decision of the Competent Authority during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ 92/43/EEC and Birds’ 79/409/EEC Directives).

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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