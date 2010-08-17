Mauritania Submarine Cable Connection

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
International Mauritania Telecom
Mohamed Diagana, Project director
The project is the Mauritanian participation to the ACE (Africa Coast to Europe) consortium which will result in the deployment of a branching unit on the first ACE cable segment, to be built from Senegal to France, of a branching cable to the Mauritania shore and of a landing station to be located in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania.
The objective is to improve international broadband connectivity for the country.
Telecommunication projects are not specifically listed in EU Directive 97/11/EC as requiring Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). However, the Bank will require the preparation of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the marine, littoral and terrestrial environment affected by the ACE branch to Mauritania to insure that correct cable routing decisions and appropriate mitigation measures are adopted. Details will be assessed by the Bank during appraisal.
The EIB will review the procurement decisions taken by the promoter and at the ACE cable levels in order to assess whether their procurement decisions are in the best interest of the project (on technical and cost terms), are in respect of legal conditions in Mauritania and comply with EIB procurement rules.
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