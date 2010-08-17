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MAURITANIA SUBMARINE CABLE CONNECTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 7,323,614
Countries
Sector(s)
Mauritania : € 7,323,614
Telecom : € 7,323,614
Signature date(s)
20/12/2010 : € 7,323,614
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - FR
Related press
Mauritania: EIB to finance first direct submarine high-speed link

Summary sheet

Release date
17 August 2010
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 17/08/2010
20100365
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Mauritania Submarine Cable Connection

International Mauritania Telecom
Mohamed Diagana, Project director

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 8 million.
EUR 19 million. (USD 25 million.)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is the Mauritanian participation to the ACE (Africa Coast to Europe) consortium which will result in the deployment of a branching unit on the first ACE cable segment, to be built from Senegal to France, of a branching cable to the Mauritania shore and of a landing station to be located in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania.

The objective is to improve international broadband connectivity for the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Telecommunication projects are not specifically listed in EU Directive 97/11/EC as requiring Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). However, the Bank will require the preparation of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the marine, littoral and terrestrial environment affected by the ACE branch to Mauritania to insure that correct cable routing decisions and appropriate mitigation measures are adopted. Details will be assessed by the Bank during appraisal.

The EIB will review the procurement decisions taken by the promoter and at the ACE cable levels in order to assess whether their procurement decisions are in the best interest of the project (on technical and cost terms), are in respect of legal conditions in Mauritania and comply with EIB procurement rules.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - FR
Related press
Mauritania: EIB to finance first direct submarine high-speed link

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Mauritania: EIB to finance first direct submarine high-speed link
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications