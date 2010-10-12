Gliwice Framework Loan

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The City of Gliwice
The framework loan will finance priority investments from the multi-year investment plan of the City of Gliwice. The promoter has pre-selected eleven small and medium sized schemes in the fields of local road network improvement (65%) and sport and leisure facilities (35%) to be finalised by the end of 2013.
The municipality has set up a "Strategy of Integrated and Sustainable Development of Gliwice to 2022", which was last updated in 2007. This document identifies five strategic priorities (construction of modern economic structures, improvement of the quality of life in the city, development of metropolitan functions, enhancement of the attractiveness of the urban space, building civil society ) with the corresponding strategic objectives, based on SWOT analysis.
As a Member State, Poland is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules regarding the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA, Habitat/Natura 2000, EPB Directives) and accordingly it will be required that the promoter implements all the schemes under this Framework Loan in compliance with EU environmental legislation. The Bank’s services will analyse during the appraisal the environmental management capacity of the promoter and carry out the due diligence regarding any scheme proposed for approval (at appraisal stage when possible, or at allocation stage). All the relevant projects’ key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s procedures.
EU Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) on procurement have been transposed into national Polish legislation. Tenders shall be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Application of EU procedures by the Polish authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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