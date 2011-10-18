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INTERCONNEXION BOLGATANGA-OUAGADOUGOU

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 23,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Burkina Faso : € 23,000,000
Energy : € 23,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2011 : € 23,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
18 October 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2011
20100346
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Bolgatanga Interconnector - Ouagadougou

Société Nationale d'Electricité du Burkina (SONABEL)
Mr S. Ki, CEO

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 23 million.
EUR 81 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of the 210 km-long 225 kV power interconnector between Bolgatanga in Ghana and Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso (171 km in Burkina Faso and 39 km in Ghana), which will enable electricity (around 100 MW) generated at low cost from natural gas in Ghana to be exported to Burkina Faso, a landlocked Sahel country, which generates its power mainly from expensive diesel-fired thermal plants.

This operation will help SONABEL to improve the reliability of power supplies in Burkina Faso and reduce its costs. This power interconnector is one of the priority projects of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), which aims to create a regional electricity market.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has been the subject of an environmental and social assessment, the findings of which were adopted by the project's promoters, SONABEL and GRIDCo, and approved by the environmental authorities of Burkina Faso and Ghana.

The various components of the project will be put out to international tender in accordance with the procurement rules of the lenders involved.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications