INTERCONNEXION BOLGATANGA-OUAGADOUGOU

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Société Nationale d'Electricité du Burkina (SONABEL)
Mr S. Ki, CEO
Construction of the 210 km-long 225 kV power interconnector between Bolgatanga in Ghana and Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso (171 km in Burkina Faso and 39 km in Ghana), which will enable electricity (around 100 MW) generated at low cost from natural gas in Ghana to be exported to Burkina Faso, a landlocked Sahel country, which generates its power mainly from expensive diesel-fired thermal plants.
This operation will help SONABEL to improve the reliability of power supplies in Burkina Faso and reduce its costs. This power interconnector is one of the priority projects of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), which aims to create a regional electricity market.
The project has been the subject of an environmental and social assessment, the findings of which were adopted by the project's promoters, SONABEL and GRIDCo, and approved by the environmental authorities of Burkina Faso and Ghana.
The various components of the project will be put out to international tender in accordance with the procurement rules of the lenders involved.
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