China Forestry Framework Loan

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China
The project is a multi-investment scheme under which the Bank will support several individual forestry projects across the country.
The overall purpose of the operation is to improve the global environment by supporting multifunctional forestry projects that help to mitigate and adapt to climate change and greatly improve the environment.
If located in the EU, the project schemes would most likely fall under Annexes II of the EIA directive (97/11/EC), which would allow the competent authorities to determine the EIA requirements. Every scheme shall be acceptable to the Bank from an environmental and social point of view, knowing that the Bank will systematically perform a due diligence to ensure compliance. Usual safeguards and monitoring procedures will be put in place to ensure also that project implementation is satisfactory and compliant.
The procurement procedures for the schemes to be financed by the EIB loan will be in compliance with the EIB Guide to Procurement, meaning in practice for most schemes international tendering published in the Official Journal, open to all qualified suppliers.
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