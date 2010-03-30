Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CHINA FORESTRY FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
China : € 250,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/02/2012 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - CFFL – Zhejiang Bamboo and Torreya Forests - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CFFL – Zhejiang Bamboo and Torreya Forests - EN
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Environmental Impact Report Wulong Sub Project
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Environmental Impact Report Qianjiang Sub Project
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Social Impact Assessment Report Wulong Sub Project
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CFFL - REGIONAL FORESTRY PROGRAMME - Social Impact Assessment (SIA): CFFL - Regional Forestry Program
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Social Impact Assessment Report Qianjiang Sub Project
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CFFL - REGIONAL FORESTRY PROGRAMME - NTS of the EIA
Related press
China: EUR 250 million loan for forestry projects
Related sub-project
CFFL-LIAONING FORESTRY
Related sub-project
CFFL-HUNAN FORESTRY
Related sub-project
CFFL - CHONGQING FORESTS
Related sub-project
CFFL - FUJIAN FORESTS
Related sub-project
CFFL - REGIONAL FORESTRY PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
14 September 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/02/2012
20100330
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
China Forestry Framework Loan

Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Indicative amount of EUR 250 million
Indicative amount of EUR 600 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is a multi-investment scheme under which the Bank will support several individual forestry projects across the country.

The overall purpose of the operation is to improve the global environment by supporting multifunctional forestry projects that help to mitigate and adapt to climate change and greatly improve the environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, the project schemes would most likely fall under Annexes II of the EIA directive (97/11/EC), which would allow the competent authorities to determine the EIA requirements. Every scheme shall be acceptable to the Bank from an environmental and social point of view, knowing that the Bank will systematically perform a due diligence to ensure compliance. Usual safeguards and monitoring procedures will be put in place to ensure also that project implementation is satisfactory and compliant.

The procurement procedures for the schemes to be financed by the EIB loan will be in compliance with the EIB Guide to Procurement, meaning in practice for most schemes international tendering published in the Official Journal, open to all qualified suppliers.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Environmental Impact Report Wulong Sub Project
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Environmental Impact Report Qianjiang Sub Project
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Social Impact Assessment Report Wulong Sub Project
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CFFL - REGIONAL FORESTRY PROGRAMME - Social Impact Assessment (SIA): CFFL - Regional Forestry Program
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Social Impact Assessment Report Qianjiang Sub Project
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CFFL - REGIONAL FORESTRY PROGRAMME - NTS of the EIA
Related projects
Related sub-project
CFFL-LIAONING FORESTRY
Related sub-project
CFFL-HUNAN FORESTRY
Related sub-project
CFFL - CHONGQING FORESTS
Related sub-project
CFFL - FUJIAN FORESTS
Related sub-project
CFFL - REGIONAL FORESTRY PROGRAMME
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - CFFL – Zhejiang Bamboo and Torreya Forests - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CFFL – Zhejiang Bamboo and Torreya Forests - EN
Related press
China: EUR 250 million loan for forestry projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Environmental Impact Report Wulong Sub Project
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54598507
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100330
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Environmental Impact Report Qianjiang Sub Project
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54598677
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100330
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Social Impact Assessment Report Wulong Sub Project
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54600165
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100330
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CFFL - REGIONAL FORESTRY PROGRAMME - Social Impact Assessment (SIA): CFFL - Regional Forestry Program
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54879013
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100330
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Social Impact Assessment Report Qianjiang Sub Project
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54598678
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100330
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CFFL - REGIONAL FORESTRY PROGRAMME - NTS of the EIA
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54877728
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20100330
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Environmental Impact Report Wulong Sub Project
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Environmental Impact Report Qianjiang Sub Project
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Social Impact Assessment Report Wulong Sub Project
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CFFL - REGIONAL FORESTRY PROGRAMME - Social Impact Assessment (SIA): CFFL - Regional Forestry Program
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Social Impact Assessment Report Qianjiang Sub Project
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CFFL - REGIONAL FORESTRY PROGRAMME - NTS of the EIA
Other links
Summary sheet
China Forestry Framework Loan
Data sheet
CHINA FORESTRY FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - CFFL – Zhejiang Bamboo and Torreya Forests - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CFFL – Zhejiang Bamboo and Torreya Forests - EN
Related press
China: EUR 250 million loan for forestry projects
Related sub-project
CFFL-LIAONING FORESTRY
Related sub-project
CFFL-HUNAN FORESTRY
Related sub-project
CFFL - CHONGQING FORESTS
Related sub-project
CFFL - FUJIAN FORESTS
Related sub-project
CFFL - REGIONAL FORESTRY PROGRAMME

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
China: EUR 250 million loan for forestry projects
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - CFFL – Zhejiang Bamboo and Torreya Forests - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CFFL – Zhejiang Bamboo and Torreya Forests - EN
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Environmental Impact Report Wulong Sub Project
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Environmental Impact Report Qianjiang Sub Project
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Social Impact Assessment Report Wulong Sub Project
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CFFL - REGIONAL FORESTRY PROGRAMME - Social Impact Assessment (SIA): CFFL - Regional Forestry Program
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - China Forestry Framework Loan - Social Impact Assessment Report Qianjiang Sub Project
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CFFL - REGIONAL FORESTRY PROGRAMME - NTS of the EIA
Related sub-project
CFFL-LIAONING FORESTRY
Related sub-project
CFFL-HUNAN FORESTRY
Related sub-project
CFFL - CHONGQING FORESTS
Related sub-project
CFFL - FUJIAN FORESTS
Related sub-project
CFFL - REGIONAL FORESTRY PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications