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TRANSMISSION GAS PIPES POLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,364,634.22
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 150,364,634.22
Energy : € 150,364,634.22
Signature date(s)
14/07/2011 : € 150,364,634.22
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Szczecin – Gdansk - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rembelszczyzna–Gustorzyn - PL
Related press
Poland: EIB supports with PLN 600 million extension of gas transmission network

Summary sheet

Release date
13 July 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/07/2011
20100326
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Transmission Gas Pipes Poland

Private

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million.
EUR 400 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Installation of two sections of gas transmission pipeline.

Upgrading of the transmission system which will allow access to gas from more varied sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project components are subject to environmental assessments as required by the EIA Directive 85/337/EC and amendments of 1997 and 2003. The technical nature of the components (pipelines) makes them fall under Annex II of the directive. The relevant EIAs are in the process of being completed and submitted to the competent authorities.

The promoter is considered a contracting entity in the sense of Article 2 of EU directive 2004/17/EC. The procurement for the project will therefore follow the requirements of the directive as transposed into Polish legislation.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Szczecin – Gdansk - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rembelszczyzna–Gustorzyn - PL
Related press
Poland: EIB supports with PLN 600 million extension of gas transmission network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports with PLN 600 million extension of gas transmission network
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Szczecin – Gdansk - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rembelszczyzna–Gustorzyn - PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications