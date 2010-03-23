A2A Teleriscaldamento

Summary sheet
The Promoter is multi-utility operating in the electricity, gas, district heating, solid waste and water sectors mainly in the North of Italy.
The project concerns the development of the district heating network in the Milan metropolitan area.
The project, which is in line with the EU energy and climate change objectives, will increase energy efficiency and reduce green house gas emissions and the relative footprint.
Due to their characteristics, the majority of the project schemes fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/ECC as subsequently amended.
The Promoter is a contracting entity that falls under the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC. Based on previous Bank’s experience, the Promoter applies procurement procedures that are in line with the Directive.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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