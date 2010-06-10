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MORAVIA-SILESIA REGIONAL INFRA II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 81,307,423.4
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 81,307,423.4
Composite infrastructure : € 6,504,593.87
Transport : € 35,775,266.3
Education : € 39,027,563.23
Signature date(s)
18/11/2010 : € 6,504,593.87
18/11/2010 : € 35,775,266.3
18/11/2010 : € 39,027,563.23
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MORAVIA-SILESIA REGIONAL INFRA II
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MORAVIA-SILESIA REGIONAL INFRA II
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB continues to support upgrading of local infrastructure in the Moravia-Silesia Region

Summary sheet

Release date
10 June 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/11/2010
20100299
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Moravia-Silesia Regional Infrastructure II

The Moravia-Silesia Region (Moravskoslezský kraj)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to CZK 1.3 billion.
Approx. CZK 2.6 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This project will support investments co-financed by the 2007-2013 Regional Operational Programme Moravia-Silesia as well as other schemes in the sectors of transport and public infrastructure (administrative, health and social care, education and culture).

The project will promote favourable conditions for economic and social development in a Convergence objective region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, or may have an impact on an area forming part of Natura 2000 network. It will be required that all the schemes will be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The promoter as a public administration entity is required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MORAVIA-SILESIA REGIONAL INFRA II
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MORAVIA-SILESIA REGIONAL INFRA II
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB continues to support upgrading of local infrastructure in the Moravia-Silesia Region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MORAVIA-SILESIA REGIONAL INFRA II
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
38782182
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100299
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MORAVIA-SILESIA REGIONAL INFRA II
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
Czech
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222921
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20100299
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MORAVIA-SILESIA REGIONAL INFRA II
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MORAVIA-SILESIA REGIONAL INFRA II
Other links
Summary sheet
Moravia-Silesia Regional Infrastructure II
Data sheet
MORAVIA-SILESIA REGIONAL INFRA II
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB continues to support upgrading of local infrastructure in the Moravia-Silesia Region

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB continues to support upgrading of local infrastructure in the Moravia-Silesia Region
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MORAVIA-SILESIA REGIONAL INFRA II
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MORAVIA-SILESIA REGIONAL INFRA II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications