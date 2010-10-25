PROGRAMME LYON AMENAGEMENT URBAIN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Communauté Urbaine du Grand Lyon
This multi-investment loan includes nine different schemes in the metropolitan area of Lyon, listed in its Investment Program for 2008-2014. These projects mainly cover urban roads, in particular a tunnel and a bridge, which account for more than two thirds of the budget and soft transport (walking, cycling) modes projects. They also include medium and small investments in the fields of urban development (a leisure park, renewal of the docks).
These investments are expected to improve road safety (tunnel), to develop and rehabilitate some urban points of interest, to improve their accessibility and to foster the use of soft modes, in line with the main strategies of the Greater Lyon to promote sustainable transport.
The project is a composite operation and the requirement of a full EIA will be checked during appraisal for every single scheme. However, some of the major components fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive as they are related to road and urban-development projects: accordingly, an EIA is not strictly required but should be screened by the Competent Authority. In this case, an EIA has been carried out for the tunnel and the procedure is ongoing for the bridge. Applicability to the other schemes in order to comply with national legislation concerning environmental issues and the public inquiry process (Enquête préalable à la Déclaration d’Utilité Publique), will be checked at appraisal.
The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures, including publication in the EU Official Journal. All contracts over the relevant EU Directive thresholds will be put out to international tendering. Under these conditions, the procedures adopted by the Promoter are suitable for the project and acceptable to the Bank.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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