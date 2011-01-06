Partner Regio Deutschland PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg
Thüringer Aufbaubank
NRW.Bank
Investitionsbank Schleswig-Holstein
Wirtschafts- und Investitionsbank Hessen
The purpose of the loan is to provide funding for PPP and PPP-type schemes in a number of German states in a range of publicly funded sectors.
The proposed loan is consistent with EU objectives as well as with the Bank’s priority objective for the financing of public infrastructure sectors. It will contribute to improving the financing costs of the final beneficiaries in the sectors of education, health, transport and other eligible sectors. Part of the investments is expected to be located in convergence areas of Germany. It is thus eligible under Article 309, points (a) and (c) of the EC Treaty.
The project will finance multi-sector, multi-scheme, operations; it is classified as a Framework Loan. Some of the selected schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC) the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that final beneficiaries act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. It will be required that all the schemes be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.
The Bank will review the systems and procedures applied by the promoters and final beneficiaries during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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