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CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 125,000,000
Health : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/02/2015 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/09/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE - Localisation du Projet
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE
Related public register
10/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE
Related press
Belgium: EIB meets project promoters in the Walloon Region

Summary sheet

Release date
11 April 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/02/2015
20100283
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
New Liège CHC Hospital Complex

Centre Hospitalier Chrétien asbl (CHC)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million.
The cost of the project is estimated at EUR 280 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the construction of a new hospital on a new site to bring together the activities of three clinics in Liège (St Vincent, St Joseph and Espérance).

The aim of this project is to consolidate hospital services on a single site and to provide hospital services in new accommodation facilities. This project will help to reduce annual operating costs and will make the three existing sites available for other uses.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of the construction of new facilities to meet the requirements of the hospital and medical services. Directive 97/11/EC does not specifically mention the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for hospitals; however, this project could qualify as an urban regeneration project (Annex II to the EU Directive). This point will have to be examined as part of the detailed appraisal.

As a private operator providing a public service, for which it partly receives public funds, the promoter decided to follow the procurement rules applicable to public operators. All contracts which so require will be put out to international tender with publication in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU). On a national level, the promoter must comply with the relevant Belgian legislation (currently the public procurement code: Act of 24 December 1993 on public contracts and certain works, supply and service contracts as implemented by the Royal Decrees of 8 and 10 January 1996, 18 June 1996 and 26 December 1996 laying down the general rules for implementing public contracts and public works concessions).

Related documents
12/09/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE - Localisation du Projet
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE
10/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB meets project promoters in the Walloon Region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE - Localisation du Projet
Publication Date
12 Sep 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51886524
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20100283
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219815
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100283
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE
Publication Date
10 Sep 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54501853
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100283
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131795991
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100283
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/09/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE - Localisation du Projet
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE
Related public register
10/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE
Other links
Summary sheet
New Liège CHC Hospital Complex
Data sheet
CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE
Related press
Belgium: EIB meets project promoters in the Walloon Region

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB meets project promoters in the Walloon Region
Other links
Related public register
12/09/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE - Localisation du Projet
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE
Related public register
10/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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