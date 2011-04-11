CLINIQUE DU MONTLEGIA CHC LIEGE

Summary sheet
Centre Hospitalier Chrétien asbl (CHC)
Financing of the construction of a new hospital on a new site to bring together the activities of three clinics in Liège (St Vincent, St Joseph and Espérance).
The aim of this project is to consolidate hospital services on a single site and to provide hospital services in new accommodation facilities. This project will help to reduce annual operating costs and will make the three existing sites available for other uses.
The project consists of the construction of new facilities to meet the requirements of the hospital and medical services. Directive 97/11/EC does not specifically mention the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for hospitals; however, this project could qualify as an urban regeneration project (Annex II to the EU Directive). This point will have to be examined as part of the detailed appraisal.
As a private operator providing a public service, for which it partly receives public funds, the promoter decided to follow the procurement rules applicable to public operators. All contracts which so require will be put out to international tender with publication in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU). On a national level, the promoter must comply with the relevant Belgian legislation (currently the public procurement code: Act of 24 December 1993 on public contracts and certain works, supply and service contracts as implemented by the Royal Decrees of 8 and 10 January 1996, 18 June 1996 and 26 December 1996 laying down the general rules for implementing public contracts and public works concessions).
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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