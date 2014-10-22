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AL GHADIR WASTEWATER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 68,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lebanon : € 68,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 68,500,000
Signature date(s)
28/02/2018 : € 68,500,000
Other links
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AL GHADIR WATER AND WASTEWATER - Extension of Al Ghadir Wastewater Treatement Plant Lebanon
Related public register
06/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AL GHADIR WASTEWATER

Summary sheet

Release date
22 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/02/2018
20100281
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AL GHADIR WATER AND WASTEWATER
REPUBLIC OF LEBANON - COUNCIL FOR DEVELOPMENT AND RECONSTRUCTION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 68 million
EUR 146 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Expansion of the existing wastewater preliminary treatment plant, located in Southern Beirut, and its conversion into a primary treatment plant and construction and upgrade of sewer networks in the catchment area.

The project will improve the poor quality of the coastal water and, through the provision of improved sanitation services, the quality of life for an estimated one million inhabitants (a quarter of the Lebanese population) and will reduce pollution and environmental stress in the Al Ghadir drainage area and the Mediterranean Sea.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will generally benefit the environment and public health by providing sanitation to a population of around one million inhabitants (a quarter of the Lebanese population), and by collecting and treating waste water before discharging it into the Mediterranean Sea. It will therefore reduce pollution of beaches and coastal waters within the Al Ghadir drainage area south of Beirut as well as of the Mediterranean Sea. An environmental and social impact assessment has been approved by the competent authority, the Ministry of Environment. The Bank will review during appraisal its compliance with the Bank's environmental and social safeguards and applicable national and international standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AL GHADIR WATER AND WASTEWATER - Extension of Al Ghadir Wastewater Treatement Plant Lebanon
06/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AL GHADIR WASTEWATER

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AL GHADIR WATER AND WASTEWATER - Extension of Al Ghadir Wastewater Treatement Plant Lebanon
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56369413
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100281
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Lebanon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AL GHADIR WASTEWATER
Publication Date
6 Feb 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57358264
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100281
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Lebanon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AL GHADIR WATER AND WASTEWATER - Extension of Al Ghadir Wastewater Treatement Plant Lebanon
Related public register
06/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AL GHADIR WASTEWATER
Other links
Summary sheet
AL GHADIR WATER AND WASTEWATER
Data sheet
AL GHADIR WASTEWATER

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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