AL GHADIR WASTEWATER

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Expansion of the existing wastewater preliminary treatment plant, located in Southern Beirut, and its conversion into a primary treatment plant and construction and upgrade of sewer networks in the catchment area.
The project will improve the poor quality of the coastal water and, through the provision of improved sanitation services, the quality of life for an estimated one million inhabitants (a quarter of the Lebanese population) and will reduce pollution and environmental stress in the Al Ghadir drainage area and the Mediterranean Sea.
The project will generally benefit the environment and public health by providing sanitation to a population of around one million inhabitants (a quarter of the Lebanese population), and by collecting and treating waste water before discharging it into the Mediterranean Sea. It will therefore reduce pollution of beaches and coastal waters within the Al Ghadir drainage area south of Beirut as well as of the Mediterranean Sea. An environmental and social impact assessment has been approved by the competent authority, the Ministry of Environment. The Bank will review during appraisal its compliance with the Bank's environmental and social safeguards and applicable national and international standards.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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