Co-financing EU IPA ISPA 2007-2011

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Ministry of Finance, Republic of Croatia
The project will support eligible investments under the Croatian Strategic Coherence Framework and, in particular, components III and IV of the IPA programme 2007-2011 and selected ISPA projects. The schemes will be co-financed by EU Funds.
The multi-sectoral schemes to be financed are expected to contribute to Croatia’s long term economic growth and sustainable development. The schemes will be consistent with Croatia’s National Development Plan and EU Pre-Accession Strategy.
It is expected that some of the schemes, particularly large schemes concerning water, waste and transport, are likely to fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EU EIA Directive. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network or similar the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the Habitats and/or Birds Directives.
Procurement procedures under this framework loan will be carried out in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement, including publication in the EUOJ, if and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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