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MDHILLA TSP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 140,000,000
Industry : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2011 : € 140,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR

Summary sheet

Release date
8 July 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2011
20100276
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
M’Dhilla TSP

Groupe Chimique Tunisien (GCT)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 140 million
EUR 281 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation in M’Dhilla of a sulphuric and phosphoric acid production complex and ancillary facilities to supply the existing triple superphosphate (TSP) fertiliser plant.

The purpose of the project is to construct and operate a sulphuric acid and concentrated phosphoric acid production plant alongside the existing facilities in M’dhilla while using leading-edge technologies, especially in the environmental field.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is intended to improve the environmental situation compared to the current production plants. Its compliance with European environmental standards will be established at the time of the project appraisal.

Under the procurement rules governing EIB-financed projects, EU directives on calls for tender do not apply to this project.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications