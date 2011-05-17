ATM Rinnovo Materiale Rotabile

The project consists in the renewal of the metro fleet of ATM. In particular, the project includes the acquisition of up to 60 new metro trains that will replace part of the existing rolling stock currently operated on lines 1 and 2 of Milan’s metro network.

The new trains will be fully compatible with the most advanced systems for automatic operation; coupled with other investments on the signalling and power supply systems currently ongoing on line 1 and planned on line 2, the project will allow an increase in the passenger service capacity that would not otherwise be possible with the existing rolling stock.