A2A Servizi Idrici Brescia

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Promoter is a public-private multi-utility which operates in the electricity, gas, district heating, solid waste and water sectors in the North of Italy.
The proposed project reflects the 2010-2016 investment plan of the Promoter in the central part of the water management area of the Province of Brescia ( “ATO Brescia”). It includes:
(i) expansion of the capacity of the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) of Verziano in Brescia;
(ii) other investments in small and medium-sized infrastructures, of which ca. one third in the potable water treatment and distribution sector and two thirds in the wastewater collection and treatment sector.
By providing better wastewater services, the proposed project is expected to result in an improvement of the quality of the water bodies receiving the wastewaters in the area of Brescia. By achieving “ecological status of the water”, as well as through the rationalisation of wastewater and water supply services at the basin level, this project contributes toward implementing the requirements of the Water Framework Directive (2000/60EC).
Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by Directive 2003/35/EC, will be respected. The promoter will in such case, prior to utilising any EIB funds, be responsible for transmitting to the Bank the non-technical summary of the EIA. Respect of the Habitats Directive 02/43/EEC will also be requested.
The Bank will require from the promoter that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with relevant EU procurement laws (Dir 93/38, 2004/17/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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