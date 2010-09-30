INELFE INTERCONNEXION FRANCE - ESPAGNE

Summary sheet
Réseau de Transport d'Electricité (RTE) and
Red Eléctrica de Espana (REE)
The project concerns the implementation of an underground High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link interconnecting France (Baixas, near Perpignan) and Spain (Santa Llogaia, near Figueres) across the Pyrenees. The interconnector will have rated capacity of 2 000 MW, terminal voltage of 320 kV and length of 63 km. In the section of the route crossing the Pyrenees (Massif des Albères), the interconnector will be installed in a tunnel having a length of 8 km.
The project will substantially increase the transmission capacity between France and Spain, so improving diversification and security of supply and enhancing electricity market integration in south-west Europe.
EIAs are currently ongoing for both the French and Spanish parts of the interconnector. The environmental impacts of the project mainly relate to effect on the hydro-geological system, production of waste excavation material, vegetation clearance and disruption during construction. According to the Environmental Impact Studies, appropriate mitigating measures will be put in place so to minimise the identified impacts.
The procurement of the different components of the project is currently under implementation following procedures governed by the EU Directive 2004/17/EC
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