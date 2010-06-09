Nicosia Urban Infrastructure

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Municipality of Nicosia
Framework loan for the upgrading of Nicosia’s urban infrastructure including investments in municipal buildings, roads, pavements, walls and the urban environment.
The improvement and protection of the urban environment and a sustainable community in line with the 2010 Municipal Development Budget of the Municipality of Nicosia.
As a local authority of a Member State, Nicosia Municipality is obliged to follow the relevant EU legislation regarding the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives) and accordingly it will be required that the Promoter implements all the schemes under this framework loan in compliance with the relevant EU environmental directives. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (EU Directive 2002/91/EC) and its recast (approval expected during 2010) will be further examined during appraisal.
The Promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU regulations, in particular EU procurement Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC). Tenders have been/will be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for schemes above thresholds.
Disclaimer
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