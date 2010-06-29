DBSKN Line of Credit IV

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Development Bank of Saint Kitts and Nevis (“DBSKN”)
Line of credit to finance DBSKN's small and medium-sized enterprises lending programme.
The operation is intended to support the growth and development of Saint Kitts and Nevis small and medium-sized enterprises, thereby contributing to employment, economic growth and diversification, as well as development of the country’s financial infrastructure.
The financial intermediary will ensure that the projects to be financed will comply with the EIB’s environmental standards. The financial intermediary’s appraisal processes include an environmental review to verify that the projects are in compliance with the relevant national and regional environmental legislation.
Assets to be financed will be procured on a competitive basis taking into account the nature and size of the goods and services to be purchased. The financial intermediary will ensure compliance with the Bank’s procurement guidelines.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.