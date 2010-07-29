Scottish Power Electricity Networks II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Iberdrola S.A.
The Project consists of a 3-year investment programme (2010-2012) aimed at renovating and extending Scottish Power’s (Iberdrola subsidiary) electricity transmission and distribution networks in North Wales, West England and South/Central Scotland.
The main purpose of the Project is to maintain Scottish Power’s network to a high standard of reliability as well as providing additional capacity.
The Project schemes are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, leaving it to the national competent authorities to decide whether an EIA would be required. Many Project schemes relate to Medium Voltage (MV) and Low Voltage (LV) and are expected to be screened out by the competent authority. The EIA screening criteria applied by the national competent authority in the UK and the provisions for environmental improvement incentives for UK electricity utilities as part of the recent electricity distribution price review process completed by OFGEM will be assessed during appraisal.
The Promoter has indicated that it operates in compliance with the EU procurement legislation Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC. Procurement procedures will be assessed as part of the appraisal process.
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