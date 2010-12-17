GROUPE OCP - MODERNISATION

Summary sheet
OCP S.A.
The main components of the project are:
- replacement of four obsolete sulphuric acid production units by a two new units in Safi;
- construction of the El Halassa washing unit in Kourigba with an initial capacity of 8 Mt/y of commercial-grade phosphate;
- construction of the Mea washing unit in Kouribga with a capacity of 7 Mt/y of commercial-grade phosphate.
The project has three main objectives: (i) to upgrade the promoter's production facilities; (ii) to expand phosphate production capacity, particularly by means of enrichment facilities for low-grade phosphate; and (iii) to increase the value added to the phosphate through the production of fertilisers.
The project is in the chemical industry and, if it were located in the EU, would be covered by Annex II to EC Directive 97/11, as amended by Directive 2003/35. Two ESIAs have been established for the project components at Safi and Kouribga respectively. As the scope of the component at Safi has changed (replacement of four sulfuric acid plants instead of three) since establishing this ESIA, an update of the study is currently under preparation. This new version of the ESIA will be put on the web once available.
EU procurement directives do not apply to this project.
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