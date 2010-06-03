Bialystok Municipal Infrastructure II

Summary sheet
The City of Bialystok
This framework loan will finance investment schemes in the City of Białystok comprising local road network improvements, public transport, energy efficiency, tourism, education and culture.
Schemes will be selected from the 2009-2013 investment plan. The project will be complementary to the EU Grant support from Structural Funds.
As a Member State, Poland is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules regarding the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives) and accordingly it will be required that the promoter implements all the schemes under this Framework Loan in compliance with EU environmental legislation. The Bank’s services will analyse during the appraisal the environmental management capacity of the promoter and carry out the due diligence regarding any scheme proposed for approval (at appraisal stage when possible, or at allocation stage). All the relevant projects’ key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s procedures.
EU Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) on procurement have been transposed into national Polish legislation. Tenders shall be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Application of EU procedures by the Polish authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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