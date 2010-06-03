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BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 81,168,442.5
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 81,168,442.5
Services : € 24,350,532.75
Transport : € 56,817,909.75
Signature date(s)
28/09/2012 : € 24,350,532.75
28/09/2012 : € 56,817,909.75
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Improvement of the quality of the public transport system of the city of Bialystok – stage III - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Reconstruction of ul. J. Waszyngtona section from ul. Akademicka to ul. Wesoła - PL
Related publications
NTS of SEA - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Science and Technology Park - PL
Related public register
19/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related sub-project
BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL ROADS (FL20100230)

Summary sheet

Release date
3 June 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/09/2012
20100230
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Bialystok Municipal Infrastructure II

The City of Bialystok

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to PLN 397 million. (around EUR 100 million.)
Approx. PLN 794 million. (around EUR 200 million.)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This framework loan will finance investment schemes in the City of Białystok comprising local road network improvements, public transport, energy efficiency, tourism, education and culture.

Schemes will be selected from the 2009-2013 investment plan. The project will be complementary to the EU Grant support from Structural Funds.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As a Member State, Poland is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules regarding the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives) and accordingly it will be required that the promoter implements all the schemes under this Framework Loan in compliance with EU environmental legislation. The Bank’s services will analyse during the appraisal the environmental management capacity of the promoter and carry out the due diligence regarding any scheme proposed for approval (at appraisal stage when possible, or at allocation stage). All the relevant projects’ key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s procedures.

EU Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) on procurement have been transposed into national Polish legislation. Tenders shall be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Application of EU procedures by the Polish authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.

Related documents
19/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related projects
Related sub-project
BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL ROADS (FL20100230)
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Improvement of the quality of the public transport system of the city of Bialystok – stage III - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Reconstruction of ul. J. Waszyngtona section from ul. Akademicka to ul. Wesoła - PL
Related publications
NTS of SEA - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Science and Technology Park - PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
19 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59180010
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100230
Sector(s)
Transport
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
6 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74430802
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100230
Sector(s)
Transport
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Summary sheet
Bialystok Municipal Infrastructure II
Data sheet
BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Improvement of the quality of the public transport system of the city of Bialystok – stage III - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Reconstruction of ul. J. Waszyngtona section from ul. Akademicka to ul. Wesoła - PL
Related publications
NTS of SEA - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Science and Technology Park - PL
Related sub-project
BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL ROADS (FL20100230)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications