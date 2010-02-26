Kombiloesung Karlsruhe

Summary sheet
KASIG (Karlsruher Schienen-Infrastruktur-Gesellschaft mbH)
Urban transport project in the inner city of Karlsruhe comprising the construction of a tram tunnel under the ‘Kaiserstrasse’ and a new road tunnel under the ‘Kriegstrasse’ to enable improvement of the tram services at surface.
By separating tram tracks from car and pedestrian traffic by means of tunneling, the project will improve reliability and punctuality of public transport in Karlsruhe and will improve the livability and safety of the public environment in the city centre.
The project provides a tram tunnel, a road tunnel and new tram tracks. All of these fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Consequently, competent authorities decide on the requirement of an EIA. In this case the project has been screened in, a full EIA has been done for the complete project (part 1 and 2) and there has been extensive consultation.
The promoter is a public entity subject to EU public procurement regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been/shall be tendered in an applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EEC and 2004/18/EEC) with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.