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UNIKLINIKUM HOMBURG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 85,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 85,000,000
Health : € 85,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2013 : € 85,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIKLINIKUM HOMBURG
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIKLINIKUM HOMBURG
Related press
Germany: Saarland’s University Hospital receives loan to improve facilities

Summary sheet

Release date
10 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2013
20100213
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIKLINIKUM HOMBURG
UNIVERSITAETSKLINIKUM DES SAARLANDES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new building for internal medicine to consolidate several outdated existing buildings as part of Saarland's university hospital.

The project foresees the construction of a new wing for the department of internal medicine to consolidate services which are currently provided in 16 individual premises. The new building will be closely linked to the existing buildings of the surgical departments. Once completed, the majority of the acute medical services will have been consolidated within one integrated facility.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
05/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIKLINIKUM HOMBURG
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIKLINIKUM HOMBURG
Other links
Related press
Germany: Saarland’s University Hospital receives loan to improve facilities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIKLINIKUM HOMBURG
Publication Date
5 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49124739
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100213
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIKLINIKUM HOMBURG
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125250397
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100213
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIKLINIKUM HOMBURG
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIKLINIKUM HOMBURG
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIKLINIKUM HOMBURG
Data sheet
UNIKLINIKUM HOMBURG
Related press
Germany: Saarland’s University Hospital receives loan to improve facilities

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Saarland’s University Hospital receives loan to improve facilities
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIKLINIKUM HOMBURG
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIKLINIKUM HOMBURG

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications