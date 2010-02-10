Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SEYCHELLES WATER & SANITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 26,737,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Seychelles : € 26,737,000
Water, sewerage : € 26,737,000
Signature date(s)
28/12/2011 : € 26,737,000
Other links
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEYCHELLES WATER & SANITATION - La Digue Wastewater System
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEYCHELLES WATER & SANITATION - WWTP & Sewerage Pumping Stations & Rising Mains in Greater Victoria
Related press
Seychelles clean water supply secured with European funding

Summary sheet

Release date
31 August 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2011
20100210
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Seychelles Water and Sanitation

Public Utilities Corporation

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 27 million
Indicative amount : EUR 63 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consist of: i) renewal and expansion of existing water supply system in the three main islands to improve water efficiency, reliability and resilience to climate variability; ii) upgrading of sewerage system in Mahé; iii) new sanitation facilities in La Digue; iv) non-revenue water and water demand management programmes.

The renewal and expansion of the water supply systems in the three main islands of Seychelles would help to cover the current and projected water deficit, improve their water and energy efficiency and increase their resilience to climate variation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project could have significant environmental and social benefits by securing access to water and sanitation facilities to all the population on a reliable basis, reducing health risks resulting from current contamination of groundwater sources and protecting the environment against domestic pollution and salt intrusion.

The works to be financed by the Bank will be procured on the basis of open competition in compliance with the EIB Guide for Procurement.

Related documents
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEYCHELLES WATER & SANITATION - La Digue Wastewater System
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEYCHELLES WATER & SANITATION - WWTP & Sewerage Pumping Stations & Rising Mains in Greater Victoria
Other links
Related press
Seychelles clean water supply secured with European funding

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEYCHELLES WATER & SANITATION - La Digue Wastewater System
Publication Date
26 Feb 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91346907
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100210
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Seychelles
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEYCHELLES WATER & SANITATION - WWTP & Sewerage Pumping Stations & Rising Mains in Greater Victoria
Publication Date
26 Feb 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91346906
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100210
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Seychelles
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEYCHELLES WATER & SANITATION - La Digue Wastewater System
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEYCHELLES WATER & SANITATION - WWTP & Sewerage Pumping Stations & Rising Mains in Greater Victoria
Other links
Summary sheet
Seychelles Water and Sanitation
Data sheet
SEYCHELLES WATER & SANITATION
Related press
Seychelles clean water supply secured with European funding

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Seychelles clean water supply secured with European funding
Other links
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEYCHELLES WATER & SANITATION - La Digue Wastewater System
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEYCHELLES WATER & SANITATION - WWTP & Sewerage Pumping Stations & Rising Mains in Greater Victoria

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications