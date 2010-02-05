TUBITAK RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY

Summary sheet
The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK)
Mr. Okan Kara
EU 7th Framework Programme National Coordinator
Ataturk Bulvari No. 221
06100 Kavaklidere Ankara Turkey
Phone : (+90 312) 427 2302
Fax : (+90 312) 427 4024
www.tubitak.gov.tr
The project would co-finance via the Undersecretariat of Treasury Turkey’s national contribution to eligible research and development programmes through the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBITAK). TÜBITAK runs a number of national science and technology programmes to which EIB funding will be directed.
To strengthen the research and innovation capacity in Turkey.
The project will finance intangible scientific research activities as well as industrial R&D and innovation programmes. It will also include TÜBITAK’s R&D infrastructure and facilities programme. The exact components of the latter programme are unknown at this stage and will be examined at appraisal, along with any potential related need for an EIA.
Experience based on a previous project with TÜBITAK indicates that, in principle, all national R&D programmes and projects funded by TÜBITAK have been subject to appraisal, tendering and procurement procedures that satisfy the Bank’s requirements. This is to be confirmed during the appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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