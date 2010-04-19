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UNICREDIT ENERGIA RINNOVABILE FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/09/2010 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB and UniCredit lend EUR 550 million for SMEs and environmental projects

Summary sheet

Release date
19 April 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/09/2010
20100178
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Unicredit Energia Rinnovabile FL

Unicredit Leasing S.p.A.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 200 million.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to support small to medium scale investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The objective of the project is to support investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency that would contribute to the EU energy and climate change objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. Due to their technical characteristics, the subprojects to be proposed for allocation are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the financial intermediary during appraisal, including making sure that sub-schemes’ promoters are, where applicable, in compliance with the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and its transposition into national legislation.

Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB and UniCredit lend EUR 550 million for SMEs and environmental projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB and UniCredit lend EUR 550 million for SMEs and environmental projects
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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