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IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 130,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 130,000,000
Energy : € 130,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/11/2015 : € 65,000,000
18/09/2014 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Paros EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Layrio EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Syros EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Mykonos EIA
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 285 million loans to support energy projects

Summary sheet

Release date
28 April 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/09/2014
20100171
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
INDEPENDENT POWER TRANSMISSION OPERATOR SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 130 million
EUR 263 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the implementation of a subsea cable grid operated at 150 kV that will connect the main Cycladic islands, namely Syros, Tinos, Mykonos and Paros with the mainland interconnected transmission system of Greece.

The main purpose of the project is to substitute the local generation with energy produced by far cheaper and less polluting CCGTs (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine) operated in the mainland system. The project will also support the development in the islands of additional wind and solar generation capacity which, in the current isolated configuration, is already restricted for technical reasons.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The characteristics of the project are such that it is listed neither under Annex I nor Annex II of the EIA Directive. Pursuant to Greek law, EIAs were carried out for all the GIS substations. Environmental permit for the entire project has been granted by the competent Authorities in September 2009, following consultation with the relevant stakeholders and local communities. The EIA studies and the conditions under the permit indicate that, subject to the implementation of the specified mitigating measures, the project would neither have significant adverse effects on the environment nor adversely affect the integrity of any European site in view of the site’s conservation objectives. The project will enable the replacement of the local generation in the islands with energy generated by more efficient and less polluting plants operating in the mainland system and will support the development on the islands of additional wind and solar generation capacity that, in the current isolated configuration, is restricted for technical reasons. In this way the Project will contribute to reducing CO2 emissions.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or Dir. 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Paros EIA
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Layrio EIA
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Syros EIA
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Mykonos EIA
27/08/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 285 million loans to support energy projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Paros EIA
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53294304
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100171
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Layrio EIA
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53296114
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100171
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Syros EIA
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53296378
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100171
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Mykonos EIA
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53291597
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100171
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Publication Date
27 Aug 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54273401
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100171
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95150038
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100171
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Paros EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Layrio EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Syros EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Mykonos EIA
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Other links
Summary sheet
IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Data sheet
IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 285 million loans to support energy projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 285 million loans to support energy projects
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Paros EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Layrio EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Syros EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Mykonos EIA
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications