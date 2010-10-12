MEDIO AMBIENTE Y BOSQUES DE ANDALUCIA

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Junta de Andalucía
The EIB project comprises a program of investments, running from 2010 to 2014, which aims at improving the environment and sustaining biodiversity in the Spanish Region of Andalucía. The program will support a large number of activities in sustainable forestry and forest fire prevention, forest infrastructure development and nature reserve management.
The project will support sustainable forest management and prevention of forest fires and nature reserve management. The project’s objectives will be achieved by the undertaking of engineering works; reforestation of at least 10 000 ha, and implementation of silvicultural techniques to minimise forest fires on at least 20 000 ha; and construction of new fire-fighting facilities.
The EIB project will support components of Andalucía’s 2010-14 environmental investment program, focusing on sustainable forest management, prevention of forest fires and nature reserve management. It is expected to deliver multiple environmental benefits and to contribute to EU policy objectives. Environmental aspects will be assessed in detail during the appraisal process, including application of the SEA (2001/42/EC) EIA (85/337/EEC), Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (79/409/EEC) Directives as transposed into national law.
The promoter is a public entity and therefore subject to procurement procedures which must comply with directive 2004/18/EG.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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