Moldova Roads II

Summary sheet
State Roads Administration of the Republic of Moldova,
Genral Director V. Panurko, 12-a Bucuria str., MD-2004 Chisinau.
Rehabilitation and upgrading of key national roads sections.
The project is expected to generate time savings, reduce vehicle operating costs and improve road safety on two of the most trafficked axes radiating from Chisinau.
The project concerns mainly rehabilitation using the existing right of way. If located in EU, the project would fall under neither Annex I nor Annex II of the EIA directive, therefore not requiring an EIA. The rehabilitation programme launched in 2006, of which the present project is part, was subject to a sector environmental assessment, performed under the supervision of the World Bank.
If located in the EU, the promoter would be subject to Directive 2004/18. Following the experience of the first project (Moldova European Roads), the Promoter is well acquainted with the relevant procedures and applies them.
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