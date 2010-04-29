SWM Stromnetze

Summary sheet
Stadtwerke München GmbH
The project comprises a large number (several hundreds) of independent schemes for reinforcing and modernising the electricity distribution grid system of Munich over the 3-year investment period. The investments include refurbished, enlarged and new assets at voltage levels of 110 kV to 0.4 kV, including 110 kV cables and transformers, 10 kV cables, 0.4 kV cables, connections and substations, as well as metering and control systems.
The investment programme aims at grid optimisation and sustaining network efficiency, reliability and safety. It also includes replacement of obsolete material and improvement of environmental impact. Several investments serve to cater for the connection of new system users, both on the supply side (growing decentralised energy efficient and renewable power production) and the demand side (residential, commercial and industrial sector developments).
The promoter has informed the Bank that none of the schemes pertain to Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC, and that equally the authorities have not required an EIA for any of the schemes. He has also informed the Bank that none of the schemes impact on a Natura 2000 area. The grid company is undergoing every two years an eco-management and audit scheme and is EMAS certified. The schemes are located within urban areas and in new commercial and industrial centres with no particular environmental issues involved.
The promoter confirmed adhering to EU legislation in its procurement procedures for the investment programme’s services, supply and work contracts. The promoter applies mainly restricted procedures with a system for qualification of suppliers. As and where required, tender notices and systems for qualification will be published in the OJEU.
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