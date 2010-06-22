PPC Megalopolis Power Plant

Summary sheet
Public Power Corporation S.A.
The Project consists of a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power station with a maximum continuous rating of 832 MWe, to be constructed adjacent to unit no. 4 at the existing power station in central Peloponnesus, Greece.
The project will install modern gas-fired power generation technology with high electrical generation efficiency and a relatively low environmental impact. The new generating capacity provided will contribute to stabilising the transmission network in the South Western region of Greece, meeting future growth in electricity demand and to replacing existing lignite, heavy fuel oil and gas power stations that are scheduled to be decommissioned.
Due to its capacity (plant over 300 MWth), the project is subject to Annex 1 of the EIA Directive (85/337/EC and amendments) and is required to undergo a full Environmental Impact Assessment. The promoter has confirmed that an Environmental Impact Assessment has been carried out in December 2008 and that the ministries and competent authorities have formulated a positive opinion on the project. The publication of the decision is expected in the near future.
As a state owned entity, the promoter is a public undertaking in the sense of the Art. 2.1(b) of the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC. The turnkey EPC tender was announced in the OJEU in April 2008 – publication reference is 2008/S 76-103222 / 18-4-2008.
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