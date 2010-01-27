AHLSTROM FIBRE-PRODUCTS (RSFF)

Summary sheet
Ahlstrom OYJ
The project concerns investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) related to fibre composites, speciality papers as well as related end use applications starting in 2010 and finishing in 2013.
The R&D investments focus on improving current products and processes as well as developing new business opportunities.
The project concerns investment in research and development activities that are expected to be carried out in existing R&D facilities, in which case an EIA should not be required according to Directive 85/337/EC and its amending Directives. However, the promoter will be required to ensure that the provisions of the EIA Directive and those of any other relevant environmental acquis are complied with. Full environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
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