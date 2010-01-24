METRO DE GRANADA

Summary sheet
Ferrocarriles de la Junta de Andalucía (FJA).
The project will develop the first light rail line in Granada, under a DBFO (Design, Build, Finance, Operate) agreement concession.
The light rail system in Granada is located in a convergence region. By stimulating a modal shift from private to public transport the project will have a positive impact on the environment.
Approximately 17% of total 15,9 km of double track light rail line will be underground. Several stops will have park and ride facilities for cars and bicycles. For safety reasons, all light rail stops will have platforms that are fully separated from road traffic. Stops are foreseen at the new high-speed train station that is being constructed, the University of Granada, the Football stadium and the Technology park. The project also includes the required rolling stock and the construction of a depot with workshops for maintenance.
Spain, as a Member State, is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules in relation to the environmental impact of projects. The present project is an urban tramway project, falling under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC.
The promoter is a public entity subject to EU public procurement regulations.
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